Margie Lea West, 84, of Newmanstown, PA, formerly of Tennessee Ridge, TN, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday afternoon Feb. 23, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, PA. She was born in Stewart County, TN. The daughter of the late Maggie and Charlie Rumfelt, Margie Lea is predeceased by her husband, Thomas West, one brother Charles Rumfelt and daughter Dorothy Vaughan. She is survived by her sister Ruth Pletz of Mohrsville, PA, five daughters, Bonnie Reed of Lebanon PA, Connie Farr of Hollidaysburg PA, Jackie West of Newmanstown PA, Ruby Wisdom of Leesport PA, Relda Ferguson of Troy MO, and two sons, Thomas West of Zelienople PA, and Charles West of Monroe NH. She is survived by 24 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7:00 pm at the Lebanon Bible Fellowship Church at 1635 Mill Road, Lebanon PA. The visitation and funeral service will be held Monday, March 2 at the Nave Funeral Home in Erin, TN. Hours will be from 10:00 - 12:00 pm followed by funeral service and internment. Condolences may be offered on-line at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Nave Funeral Home Erin, Tennessee
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020