Margory E. (Frey) Miller, 88, a resident of Buehrle

Center, Topton, and formerly of Rockland Township, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in her residence.

She was the loving wife of Richard D. Miller, who died on May 25, 2016.

Born in Reading, Margory was a daughter of the late Fred J. and Carrie R. (Welder) Frey. Margory was a 1948

graduate of Kutztown Area High School and was a member of Christ (Mertz) Lutheran Church, Dryville, where she was a former member of the church choir and the Lutheran Church Women (LCW). She was employed as a typist at Carpenter Technology Corp., Reading, for 33 years, retiring in 1981.

Following her retirement, Margory returned to

Carpenter Technology as a temp. for five more years. She was a member of Pike Township Sportsman's Association, Oley. Margory enjoyed watching cooking shows on TV, traveling with her late husband, Richard, and spending time with her family.

Margory is survived by her two sons, Richard F., husband of Catherine M. (Sanders) Miller, Topton, and Timothy D., husband of Rochelle L. (Angstadt) Miller, Mertztown; grandchildren: Lisa Geist, companion of John Stichter, Jodie, wife of Chris Frey, Joshua Miller, Justin Miller, fiancé of Jillian Reppert; and a great-grandchild, Callie Rhode.

Margory was predeceased by her husband, parents, and a brother, Robert A. Frey.

A funeral service to celebrate Margory's life will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Christ (Mertz) Lutheran Church, 16 Fleetwood Road, (Dryville) Fleetwood, with Reverend Cheryl F. Meinschein,

officiating. Interment will follow in Hope Cemetery, Dryville. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the church.

The family requests that contributions be made in Margroy's memory to Christ (Mertz) Lutheran Church

Memorial Fund, 16 Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.



