Marguerite Borst

Marguerite (Gartman) Borst, 72, of Spring Township, died October 7, 2020 in Tower Health / Reading Hospital. She was married December 12, 1970 to Charles Aloysius Borst III. Born in West Reading, PA on October 16, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Regina C. (Mueller) Gartman. Marguerite was a 1965 graduate of Reading High School and a 1999 graduate of Albright College. She was employed 15 years as an associate director of financial aid at Albright College, Reading, retiring in 2013. Marguerite was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Whitfield, where she was a fixture at daily 6:30 Mass. She was a former secretary of the women’s auxiliary of the Reading Leiderkranz. She was also a past committee chairman for St. Ignatius Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, pack #430 . Marguerite is also survived by five children: Charles A. Borst IV of New Jersey; Victoria D. “Vicki”, wife of Justin Grenier of Lower Windsor Township, York County; Andrew J., husband of Julianne (Brown) Borst, of Piscataway, New Jersey; William R., husband of Tiffany (Polk) Borst of Spring Township and Paul F. Borst Sr., husband of Phylicia (Shoemaker) Borst of Enola, Pa. She was the proud grandmother of five grandchildren: Jazzlyn Rae Grenier, Lucas Grenier, Bernadette M. Borst, Lucy C. Borst and Paul F. Borst, Jr. Other survivors include three siblings: Ann L. (Gartman), widow of Andrew Garman of Mount Penn, Helen I. (Gartman), wife of Glen Thren of Ontelaunee Township and Julia (Gartman) Casantini of Reading. Marguerite was predeceased by a sister, Susan Gartman. A viewing will be held Monday, October 12th from 10:00 – 11:00 AM in St. Ignatius R.C. Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive., Sinking Spring, PA 19608. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ignatius Memorial Fund, using the church address above. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com