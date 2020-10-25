Marguerite Brown-Simkins

Marguerite Cordelia Brown-Simkins, 99, daughter of George and Cecilia (Jones) Davies, was called to a peaceful rest on Friday, October 23, 2020, at her residence. Born in Reading, PA, Marguerite was one of 13 children and had a memorable career in music. She first gained attention in the Reading H.S. A Cappella Choir under the direction of Kathryn Hassler, her first voice teacher. Marguerite became a member of the Reading Music Club and Fellowship House Choir, soloist for the Evangelical Church of the Holy Redeemer in Reading, and held several roles in the productions of the Reading Theater Guild. Later, moving to New York, she entered the esteemed Julliard School of Music, studying Opera, German, and Voice under the guidance of Giuseppe Deluca. Marguerite worked for the United Church of Christ’s Board of World Ministries where she was honored three times by the United Nations’ Children’s Fund for her efforts that obtained financial aid for refugees in third world countries. She later affiliated herself with Bethel A.M.E. Church in Harlem where she voluntarily sang and played piano for the choir for 35 years. She sang professionally with a group called Triad Presentations and the Harlem Chorale which were part of the Symphony of the New World. She studied English Composition at Fordham University and Music Theory at the Manhattan School of Music. She was honored by the Washington DC International Federation for Performing Arts for her contributions to the music world, receiving their Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Service. Marguerite was married to the late James Brown for 25 years, and later married to the late Alvin Simkins for 16 years. She has resided for the past nine years with her sister, Jane Burford of Reading, PA, and leaves behind four nieces and eight nephews who will miss her dearly. To God be the Glory for the Work of the Devoted, Hard-Working, and Loving Servants. Services for Marguerite will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA, 19611. Officiating the service will be the Reverend Alberta Jones of Bethel A.M.E. Church of Reading. Friends and family are invited to gather for viewing from 9 AM until the start of services. Committal at Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading, will follow services. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
