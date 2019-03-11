Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite (Shalter) Henninger.

Marguerite S. Henninger, "Peggy," 94, of Wyomissing, passed away early Sunday

morning, March 10th, at The Highlands of Wyomissing where she had been a resident.

Born in West Reading, she was the beloved daughter of the late Henry K. and Anna M. (Gerhart) Shalter.

Married in 1946, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, John H. Henninger Jr.

Peggy was a 1942 graduate of Shillington High School. She received her B.S. degree in home economics in 1946 from Albright College. She completed graduate courses at Drexel University to attain her dietician certification. Her first job was as the dietician and director at the Shillington High School cafeteria in all aspects of its management.

After 1948, she worked along side her husband at the family's funeral home.

She was a devoted member of First U.C.C & Second U.C.C. Sadly, both churches closed during her lifetime.

At Albright College, she had served as a former president of the Phi Beta Mu Sorority where she participated as an active member for her entire life. She was a supportive member of the RSO League. Peggy was a former member of the Wyomissing Auxiliary of the Reading Hospital. She spent many years making homemade waffles at the annual Hospital Garden Party. She also served as a former president of Berks A.A.F.C.S. (formerly Home Ec. Assn.)

She was well traveled, an excellent cook, avid bridge player and much more to mention.

She adored her 5 great-grandsons. She always said her happiest years were spent at her home in Ocean City, N.J.

She is survived by her daughter, Joanne S. (Henninger) Nye; three grandchildren: Robert Reilly Nye, Gregory John Nye and Marguerite "Margo" (Henninger) Musgnug; five great-grandsons; two sisters, Emma Catherine (Shalter) Lantz and Dr. Patricia (Shalter) Harding; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son, John Hunter Henninger III; her brother, William H. Shalter; and her sister, Mary Ann Shalter.

Services will be held from Henninger Funeral Home Inc., on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior. Friends may call Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m.

Contributions may be made in Peggy's memory to the . www.henningerfuneralhome.com

