Marguerite L. Kline Marguerite L. Kline, 91, of Elverson, passed away at home on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late William M. Kline who died in 1995. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Katherine Schell Wells. Marguerite was a graduate of East Stroudsburg University and taught Physical Education at Owen J. Roberts High School for 25 years. She was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church in Morgantown. She enjoyed, knitting, traveling, working on the family farm and mowing the lawn. Surviving is a son Lynn W. husband of Nancy Kline of Elverson; a grandson, Kyle W. Kline; two step granddaughters, Paige wife of Nicholas Bennett and Harlee Ott; and three great grandchildren, Hayden, Everett and Westlyn. She was preceded in death by a brother Donald Wells. Services and interment in the Caernarvon Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Kline’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the American Heart Association
. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA