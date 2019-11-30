|
|
Marguerite Eleanor (Sheetz) Miller, 92, of Exeter Twp., Berks Co., Pa., died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Reading Hospital, West Reading, Pa. Born in Monocacy, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Earl Sheetz and Virginia (Slider) Sheetz. She was the wife of the late George W. Miller. She was employed by Boscov’s Distribution Center, Exeter Twp. Marguerite enjoyed crafting and camping in her younger years. Surviving is son, Barry L., husband of Karen Miller, of South Texas; daughters, Sandra L., wife of David Hilkert, of Birdsboro, Pa.; and Sharon L., wife of Douglas Mauger, of Birdsboro, Pa.; sisters, Ruth Davis, of Douglassville, Pa.; and Helen Vroman; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brother, Ed Sheetz; and sister, Virginia Keiser. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA. There will be a viewing from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Interment will be in Birdsboro Cemetery, Birdsboro, Pa. Dengler Funeral Home Inc. Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019