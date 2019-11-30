Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite Miller Obituary
Marguerite Eleanor (Sheetz) Miller, 92, of Exeter Twp., Berks Co., Pa., died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Reading Hospital, West Reading, Pa. Born in Monocacy, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Earl Sheetz and Virginia (Slider) Sheetz. She was the wife of the late George W. Miller. She was employed by Boscov’s Distribution Center, Exeter Twp. Marguerite enjoyed crafting and camping in her younger years. Surviving is son, Barry L., husband of Karen Miller, of South Texas; daughters, Sandra L., wife of David Hilkert, of Birdsboro, Pa.; and Sharon L., wife of Douglas Mauger, of Birdsboro, Pa.; sisters, Ruth Davis, of Douglassville, Pa.; and Helen Vroman; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brother, Ed Sheetz; and sister, Virginia Keiser. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA. There will be a viewing from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Interment will be in Birdsboro Cemetery, Birdsboro, Pa. Dengler Funeral Home Inc. Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dengler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -