Marguerite C. Przydzial, 87, formerly of Wernersville, passed away, November 12, 2020 at Berks Heim with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Edward E. Przydzial who passed away October 15, 1978. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Raymond G. and Dorothy V. (Roland) Eckert. She was a waitress at the Peanut Bar and the former Shillington Restaurant. She was a member of Living Faith Church, Boyertown and enjoyed puzzles, reading the newspaper, playing cards and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children – Jeanne A. (James D.) Neidermyer, Blandon, Karen M. (Keith) Redd, Xenia, OH, Samuel E. Epright, Millville, NJ., Debbie E. (Paul) Starks, Cedar City, UT, Michael L. Epright, Edward E. (Patricia Hiester) Przydzial, Sinking Spring, her brother Ralph Eckert, Indiana, 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Robert G. Epright and her brothers – Lee, Harry, Glenn, Robert & Gerald. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the spring with interment in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Przydzial family. www.kleefuneralhome.com