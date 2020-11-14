1/1
Marguerite Przydzial
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marguerite C. Przydzial, 87, formerly of Wernersville, passed away, November 12, 2020 at Berks Heim with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Edward E. Przydzial who passed away October 15, 1978. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Raymond G. and Dorothy V. (Roland) Eckert. She was a waitress at the Peanut Bar and the former Shillington Restaurant. She was a member of Living Faith Church, Boyertown and enjoyed puzzles, reading the newspaper, playing cards and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children – Jeanne A. (James D.) Neidermyer, Blandon, Karen M. (Keith) Redd, Xenia, OH, Samuel E. Epright, Millville, NJ., Debbie E. (Paul) Starks, Cedar City, UT, Michael L. Epright, Edward E. (Patricia Hiester) Przydzial, Sinking Spring, her brother Ralph Eckert, Indiana, 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Robert G. Epright and her brothers – Lee, Harry, Glenn, Robert & Gerald. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the spring with interment in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Przydzial family. www.kleefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved