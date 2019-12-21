|
Maria Cappello Casamassa, 79, of West Lawn, PA, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Maria was the wife of the late Mario Izzi Cappello. Together they celebrated nearly 29 happy years of marriage, until sadly, her beloved Mario passed away in 1987. Born in Solarino, Sicily, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Salvatrice (Gallo) Calafiore and attended school there. Maria was employed as a seamstress by Belann Company and then Oritsky’s Manufacturing. Later she was employed as a cook for Caron Foundation. She was a great mother and excellent cook. She was well known for catering many of the family gatherings. She loved working in her vegetable garden and canning her own tomato sauce. Also, she was well known for her excellent “Nonna’s pizza.” At a young age in Sicily, Maria learned to sew, embroider, and was a talented sketcher. She taught many local women the old art of weaving palm branches for Palm Sunday mass. She is survived by daughter’s Teodora, wife to Thomas Richardson, and Aurora, wife to James Cardi, Sr. She is predeceased by her brothers Giuseppe and Salvatore Calafiore, and a sister Santina Giancola. She is survived by a sister Concetta Gallo and brother Paolo Calafiore, both of Hartford, CT, a sister Elena Lotano of Italy. A beloved Nonna to Lauren Buckley, wife of Joshua Buckley, David Richardson and wife Jennica, James Cardi, Jr., and Nina Cardi. A Great Grandmother to Jack and Sam Buckley. The family would like to thank McGlinn Cancer Center and Tower Health Hospice for her excellent care. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 237 Franklin Street, Reading, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Monsignor Joseph A. DeSantis, Celebrant. Entombment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington, Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and in Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019