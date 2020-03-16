|
Maria Danciu, 79, of Reading, passed away March 15, 2020. She was the wife of Ilie Danciu. She was born in Romania, a daughter of the late Aureliu and Ecaterina (Raportoru) Petrescu. She was a member of Bethany Romanian Church of God, Reading. She is survived by three daughters; Ana Merceoniu, Aurelia Avram and Felicia Craciunescu, a son; Sorin Danciu, three sisters; Elena Mihata, Emilia Pasa and Margareta Mangac, two brothers; Florian Constantin and Pedru Constantin, fifteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10:00 am in Bethany Romanian Church of God, 409 Oak Gove Rd., Reading, PA 19601. Friends may pay their condolences on Tuesday from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm (service begins at 7:00 pm) and Wednesday from 9:30 am to 10:00 am. Burial will be in Charles Evans Cemetery. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020