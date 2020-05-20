Maria del Carmen Scheirer Maria del Carmen Scheirer, 78, of Pennside, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Barry L. Scheirer. Born in Seville, Spain, she was the daughter of the late José Orellana Garcia and Victoria Delgado Salvador. Maria attended Escuela Normal, Seville, Spain and was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township. Maria is survived by her children: Esperanza wife of Theodore Wickert, Exeter, Jorge husband of Tracy, Exeter, Carlos husband of Cheryl, FL; and seven grandchildren: Elizabeth, Sara, Victoria, Stephen, William, Stephanie and Andrew. Also surviving is one sister Paqui, and brothers Jose and Guillermo all of Seville, Spain. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catharine of Siena Chapel, Mt. Penn. A drive-through visitation will be held at Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn, Saturday, May 23, beginning at 3:30 pm. Interment is private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maria’s name can be made to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Ste. 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For LIVE streaming and online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 20 to May 21, 2020.