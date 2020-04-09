Reading Eagle Obituaries
Maria E. Justiniano 82, passed away Tuesday April 7, 2020 in Berks Heim. She is survived by her loving husband of Jose A. Justiniano of 59 years. Maria was born in Guayama, Puerto Rico on September 3, 1937 a daughter of the late Pascual Rivera and Encarnacion Ramos. She was a very family oriented woman who loved her children and her grandchildren whom she was very proud of. Maria was all about the family, friends, and togetherness, any opportunity she had with those she loved, she enjoyed. She was a woman full of life with so much love to give. Also surviving are her children; Gerardo A. Justiniano (Anita) of Reading, Elvis Justiniano (Sara) of Hamburg, Elizabeth Koczot (Robert) of Mohrsville, David Justiniano (Aracely) of Douglassville, Oscar Justiniano (Cimone) of Muhlenberg Township, Jonathan Justiniano (Jessica) of Blandon, her sister Julia Rivera-Rosario of Guayama, Puerto Rico, 21 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. Services are private. Auman's Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is serving the family. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
