Maria Elena (Escobar) Graupp, 83, of Robesonia, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Manor Care, Sinking Spring. She was the wife of the late John E. Graupp, with whom she had shared 60 years of marriage. Maria, a daughter of the late Jose and Carmen (Lara) Escobar, was born in Mexico. She is survived by a son, Michael J. Graupp, husband of Lois, Lebanon; three daughters, Sandra G., wife of Charles H. Mogel, Reading, Carmen M. Richards, wife of Richard G. Springer, Womelsdorf, and Donna M. Graupp; four brothers, Jorge, Pepe, Nacho, and Pablo Escobar; a sister, Martha; four grandchildren, Thomas Mogel, Kelli Gregro, Jarrod Ward, and Lorrie Kutz; and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jesus. She retired in 1998 after 35 years from Conrad Weiser School District, having worked in the cafeteria. Maria loved gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Robesonia. Services are private at this time; a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020