Maria R. (Bucca) Englehart, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in her Shillington home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Anna (Grosso) Bucca. She was married for nearly 50 years to Richard K. Englehart, who passed in 2000.
Maria was the middle sibling to her older brother, Joseph Bucca, who is deceased, and her younger sister, Joanne Ulle, Muhlenberg Township. She was the devoted mother to five children: Ricky Englehart, who passed in 1951; Craig M., husband of Kimberly, Reading; Susan A., wife of Perry Haas, Shillington; Denise L., wife of Brian Weiss,
Wyomissing; and David S., Los Angeles, Calif. She was also a "second mother" to Christine Pazik.
Maria was the beloved Nanny to her five grandchildren: Craig and Christine Englehart, and Joshua and Ashley Weiss, and Ryan Haas; and three great-grandchildren: Nicholas and Cassandra Englehart and Brayden Weiss.
Family was the most important thing in Maria's life. There was nothing she loved more than to see her family sitting around the kitchen table every Sunday evening with the infamous spaghetti tablecloth. Without Nanna,
Sundays will never be the same.
Maria was employed by Western Electric/AT&T/ Lucent/Agere for over 20 years, retiring in October, 1994. She was a member of The Young Pioneers and always
enjoyed spending her spare time volunteering. She
especially enjoyed working for Seniors Helping Seniors, and created a special bond with Anna.
Maria was a longtime member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, Shillington. She will be fondly remembered for many things, including being an avid reader, going out for breakfast with her AT&T
Breakfast Club, dinner with her Friday Night Group and her love of traveling. Her words of wisdom to never stop traveling and the importance of family will forever be instilled in the hearts of those who love her.
A Catholic prayer service will be held for Maria,
Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West
Reading. Friends may call Wednesday, from 11:00 a.m.
1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial in Gethsemane
Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Maria's honor may be made to John Paul II Center for Special Learning, 1092 Welsh Road, Shillington, PA 19607, or at http://johnpauliicenter.org/
Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.