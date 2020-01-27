|
Maria R. Garcia, 78, of Reading, passed away on January 24, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. Born in Farjardo, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Leonor Garcia. Maria was the wife of the late Regalado Indio, who passed away in September of 2018. While Maria lived in Puerto Rico, she owned a restaurant which was known to have the best seafood. She enjoyed going to church, reciting Bible verse, cooking, but most of all, spending time with her family. Maria is survived by her children: Celia Garcia and Alex Pinott, both of Reading; and Oswald Pinott, of Maryland; two brothers and one sister, 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Charles Evans Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020