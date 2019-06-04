Maria Isabel (Pita Silva) DeJesus, 72, of Reading, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Reading Hospital, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

Born in Portugal, she was a daughter of the late Manuel and Beatrice (Pita) Silva. She came to the United States in 1975 with her late husband, Manuel, who passed in 2004.

Maria Isabel worked in food service for the Reading School District for 21 years and also for the Reading Phillies. She was also a talented seamstress, working at the Heather Shoppe, Reading, and Hollywood Cleaners, Wyomissing, for many years.

Maria Isabel was a woman of great faith and a longtime member of St. Margaret's Roman Catholic Church in

Reading. She loved her Lord, her family and her close friends. She took great pride in her home and her garden, and was known to have the most beautiful yard in her neighborhood, especially with her garden full of flowers and trees. She loved the Reading Phillies, cheering them on at the stadium for 26 years.

Maria Isabel is survived by her sisters: Beatriz, wife of Carlos Andrade, Connecticut; Consacao Pita Silva, Portugal; and Maria Adelina, Venezuela; her brothers: Vasco Silva, Daniel Silva, Martino Silva and Antonio Silva, all of Portugal; her nephews: David Andrade, Brian Andrade and Miguel Pita, husband of Katty Pita, all of Connecticut; as well as other nephews from Venezuela, Portugal and France; eight stepchildren, eight stepgrandchildren and 10 stepgreat-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dog, Cody; and her dear friends: Mirela Camelia, wife of Ioan N. Turcin, and their daughter, Ionela, all of Reading; and Barbara A, Daubenspeck, wife of Todd, Reading.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret's Roman Catholic Church, 925 Centre Ave., Reading, Pa., followed by burial at Gethsemane Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, and Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 9-10 a.m. at the church. Condolences may be

expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



