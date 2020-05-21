Maria M. “Mia” Johnson Maria M. “Mia” Johnson, 27, of Reading, passed away on May 18, 2020 in her residence. She was born on April 27, 1993 to Larry L. Jr. and Barbara A. (Boyle) Johnson. Maria was a 2011 Graduate of Fleetwood High School and was currently enrolled at Reading School of Health Sciences studying to be a Radiology Technician. She was also employed with Boscov’s as a Supervisor. Maria enjoyed gardening and going to the beach she also loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her little boy, Carter. In addition to her parents, Maria is survived by her fiance, Nick Bower, her son Carter A. Bower; A brother, Jason M. Johnson; Her maternal Grandmother, Mary Lou Boyle of Reading and paternal Grandmother, Deborah A. McMullen of Mt. Penn and two uncles, John Boyle wife of Jennifer of Reading and Dwayne Boyle of Reading, her step-father, Jeff Lesack and her dog Nala. Funeral Services will be held privately at the request of the family. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home is in charge arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 21 to May 24, 2020.