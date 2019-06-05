Maria B. (Falcone) Marino, 65, of Birdsboro, Pa., died on Monday, June 3, 2019, with her loving husband by her side, at Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa.

Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Angelina (Naso) Falcone. She was the wife of Michael S. Marino.

Maria worked as a registered nurse for 41 years at St.

Joseph's Hospital and Aetna Insurance, retiring in 2018. Maria enjoyed vacationing at the shore and the mountains. She liked to sit on her deck and watch the hummingbirds, and enjoyed hanging out with her gal pals.

Surviving Maria, along with her husband, Michael, are 2 sons, Joseph S. Marino, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Matthew S. Marino, of Los Angeles, Calif.; and 1 brother, Larry Falcone; and mother-in-law, Janet Marino.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro, Pa., with the memorial service to follow at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Legion Post 626, 445 E. Main St., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



