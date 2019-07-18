Maria Cristina Millar, 79, of Exeter Twp., passed away on July 15, 2019, at Berkshire Center.

She was the wife of the late Donald D. Millar.

Born in Merida, Mexico, she was the daughter of the

Daniel Santana and Ana Maria Leon-Contreras.

Maria immigrated to the United States from Mexico when she was 16 years of age; becoming a U.S. citizen was an accomplishment she always cherished.

She was very active in the Roman Catholic Church,

especially with the organization, The Legion of Mary.

Maria was an excellent cook and will be remembered for her love of baking and cooking.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda M. Millar and Seth Greenstein, of Exeter Twp.; and son, Donald J. Millar Jr., of Leesport. Also surviving are grandchildren: Ryan Hoffman, DJ Millar and Marissa Millar.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Guardian Angels, R.C. Church, 3121 Kutztown Road,

Laureldale, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A

private interment will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park.

Bean Funeral Home of Exeter Twp. is in charge of

arrangements; online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



