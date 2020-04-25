|
Maria C. “Connie” Richardson, 98, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. in Berks County Home-Berks Heim. She was the wife of the late Robert D. Richardson who passed away January 1992. Born in Villalba, Puerto Rico, Mrs. Richardson was the daughter of the late John and Justa (Lopez) Durkin. She was employed in retail for various businesses. Mrs. Richardson is survived by her daughter Nina L. Daise, wife of Jeffrey Daise of Exeter Township; her grandchildren Victoria A. Daise; Alexander M. Daise, husband of Megan Daise and her great grandson Emmett Daise. She is also survived by her brother Francis Durkin of Lancaster and was preceded in death by her siblings Felito, Edwin, Edwardo, Elena and Catherine Durkin and Carmelie Fortson. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020