Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Richardson


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Richardson Obituary
Maria C. “Connie” Richardson, 98, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. in Berks County Home-Berks Heim. She was the wife of the late Robert D. Richardson who passed away January 1992. Born in Villalba, Puerto Rico, Mrs. Richardson was the daughter of the late John and Justa (Lopez) Durkin. She was employed in retail for various businesses. Mrs. Richardson is survived by her daughter Nina L. Daise, wife of Jeffrey Daise of Exeter Township; her grandchildren Victoria A. Daise; Alexander M. Daise, husband of Megan Daise and her great grandson Emmett Daise. She is also survived by her brother Francis Durkin of Lancaster and was preceded in death by her siblings Felito, Edwin, Edwardo, Elena and Catherine Durkin and Carmelie Fortson. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -