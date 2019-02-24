Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria (Perez) Simons.

Maria A. (Perez) Simons, 64, of Hamburg, passed away on Thursday evening, February 21, 2019, at her home surrounded by her

loving family.

Born May 26, 1954, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, she was the daughter of Melida Luzon and Juan Eve, Santo Domingo.

Maria spent her life serving others. She was a trained dentist and cosmetologist in Santo Domingo. She also spent many years volunteering, including for the Berks Community Health Center. In 2017, she received the Board Excellence and Service Award for her countless hours of caring for and serving others. She was very active with the Western Berks Relay for Life as well as the health center's annual Community Days.

Maria attended Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church, East Greenville and received her degree in

Dentistry from the Universidad Autonoma de Santo

Domingo. She loved cooking, dancing, camping, fishing, planting and doing handiwork. Most of all, Maria loved spending time with her family, especially her

grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Maria is survived by her two children, Fabiola J. Rogers, companion of Carlos F. Araujo, Hamburg, and John M. Rogers, husband of Mackeisha N. Rogers, Philadelphia. She is also survived by her

grandchildren: Johnice, Carissa, Melina and Miriel; her four brothers and sisters; and her dear friends, the

Gonzalez family, the Hughes family, the Snyder family, the Araujo family and the Henny family.

Funeral services for Maria will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd., Fleetwood. A viewing will be held Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC,

Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Maria and her

family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.



