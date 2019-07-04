Maria G. Sweitzer, 89, of Shillington, passed away July 2, 2019, in the Mifflin

Center where she had been a guest since February 28th.

She was the wife of the late Charles H. Sweitzer, who passed away August 29, 1998. They celebrated 43 years of marriage prior to his passing. Born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, she was a daughter of the late Johannes Leonardus & Catharina (Plouroie) Persenaire. She was a seamstress at the former Heather Shop on Fifth Street in Reading for 20 years. A member of Immanuel U.C.C., Shillington, she enjoyed yardwork,

especially mowing the lawn, raking leaves and working in her flower beds. She loved knitting, creating toys for her grandchildren and cooking, especially her strawberry pies.

She is survived by her children: Leo W. Sweitzer, Carl W. Sweitzer, both of Shillington, Melissa M. Sweitzer, Myerstown; her grandchildren: Stephanie, wife of Timothy Iaderosa, Grill, Ryan Sweitzer, Wernersville, Allison wife of Mitchell Laucks, Myerstown, Lindsey Strause, Lancaster; and her 6 great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Lilly, Joseph, Ethan, Aubrey and Nora.

She was predeceased by her brother, Klaas and her twin sister, Gerarda.

Funeral services on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Rev. Elmer B. Reinhold Jr. will officiate. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington. Viewing Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. www.kleefuneralhome.com.



