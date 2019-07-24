Maria Margarita (Santiago) Velazquez, 86, of Muhlenberg Township, died July 22, 2019 at Tower Health-Reading Hospital.

She was the widow of Esteban Velazquez, who died May 20, 2019. They had been

married 65 years, and never celebrated an anniversary apart.

Born April 12, 1933 in Albonito, Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Basiliso Santiago and Francisca Rivera. Maria was a 1951 graduate of Albonito High School. She was employed as a factory worker with the former W.R. Grace and Novapak for 12 years, retiring in 1995. Maria was a member of Iglesia Evangelica La Luz Del Mundo, Reading.

Surviving are her daughters, Evelyn, wife of Alvin Stern, of Muhlenberg Township; and Zaida, wife of Paul Hafer, of Birdsboro. In addition, she is survived by her two brothers, Rafael Santiago and Miguel Santiago, both of Puerto Rico; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Maria was preceded in death by her brothers: Luis, Julio, Malquiades, Basiliso, Carlos and Jose; and by a sister, Julia.

Services will be held Friday at 4:00 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 3-4:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

