Marian (Fetherolf) Bond

NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA
18066-4623
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
New Bethel Church
135 New Bethel Church Road
Kempton, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
New Bethel Church
135 New Bethel Church Road
Kempton, PA
Marian E. Bond, 96, of Kempton, Pa., passed away May 29, 2019, at Country

Meadows, Wyomissing, Pa.

She was the widow of Nevin Alfred Bond. Born in Jacksonville, Pa., she was the

daughter of the late Edwin H. and Annie G. (Krick) Fetherolf. She was a member of New Bethel Church, Kempton, and the Kempton Red Hat Society. Survivors: daughter, Rosemary, wife of Jay C. Drey, of Kutztown; sons, Gary E. (Jan) Bond, of Kutztown; Jeffrey N. Bond, David M. (Deborah) Bond, Jonathan C. (Kelly) Bond, all of Kempton; fifteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Fosbrook, of Walnutport. Marian was also predeceased by her oldest son, Brian A. Bond; two brothers; one sister.

Marian's funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in the New Bethel Church, 135 New

Bethel Church Road, Kempton, PA 19529, with a calling

period to begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment in adjoining

cemetery. Rev. Laura Stoneback will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Marian, sent

directly to New Bethel Church.

The Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, Pa., is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolences for the family.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 31, 2019
