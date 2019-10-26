|
Marian C. Trostle, 89, of Gouglersville, passed away October 23 in her residence with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of Harold Trostle, with whom she shared 66 years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Robert C. and Mary E. (Clay) Henke. She was a former member of Wyomissing UCC, Gouglersville. Marian enjoyed watching television, NASCAR, rodeos, traveling by bus or car ONLY and coffee with two creamers. She loved helping to raise her grandchildren. Sheworked for Tray-Pak, Muhlenberg Twp., until retiring. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, David L., husband of Margaret Trostle, Boyertown, Thomas H., husband of Suzette Trostle, Temple; her grandchildren: Michael Trostle, Matthew Trostle, Katherine Trostle, Jessica Trostle; and her great-granddaughter, Kiley Trostle. Marian was predeceased by her siblings: Helen E. Henke Bartman, Mary Jane Henke Kucharick, George Henke, Gerald Henke, Therese Henke, Jim Henke, Paul Henke, Margaret C. Henke Hartman, Patricia Henke Croke, Robert Henke and Carl Henke. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 2:00-3:00 p.m., followed by her funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Rev. Elmer B. Reinhold Jr. will officiate. Interment in Wyomissing Cemetery, Gouglersville. www.kleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31, 2019