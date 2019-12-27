Home

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Marian Joan (Harman) Condon, 86, of Brecknock Township, passed away December 26, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. Her husband, Stephen F. Condon, died on May 24, 2008. They were married 55 years. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Leo and Margaret (Inglesby) Harman. She was a graduate of West Catholic High School, Philadelphia. Marian was a member of St. Benedict’s Roman Catholic Church, Mohnton. She was an avid crocheter and knitter making something for everyone. She loved the Civil War period, reading all the books available and taking trips to historic parks. She was a vintage movie buff. She was a warm, caring, selfless person who was dedicated to her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Marian is survived by five children: Steven Condon, Philip Condon, Peggy Condon-Vance, Ellen Condon and Christopher Condon; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St Benedict’s Roman Catholic Church, 2020 Chestnut Hill Rd., Mohnton, PA 19540. Burial will be at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at the church. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
