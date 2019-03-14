Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian DeLong.

Marian L. DeLong, 92, of Owigsburg, passed away

peacefully Tuesday at her home.

Marian was married to Ralph DeLong for 64 years before he passed in 2013.

A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Pastor Bryan Dever of Zion EC Church in Annville will officiate. A

viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of

services. Interment will follow on the grounds of

Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.



