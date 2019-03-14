Marian L. DeLong, 92, of Owigsburg, passed away
peacefully Tuesday at her home.
Marian was married to Ralph DeLong for 64 years before he passed in 2013.
A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Pastor Bryan Dever of Zion EC Church in Annville will officiate. A
viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of
services. Interment will follow on the grounds of
Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.