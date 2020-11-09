Marian Edna (Sittler) Miller Marian Edna (Sittler) Miller, 86, of Penn Township, passed away Saturday, November 7th in Keystone Villa in Douglassville. Marian was married to Oscar B. Miller. Marian and Oscar were married on February 21, 1953 and celebrated sixty seven and a half loving years of marriage. Born in New Tripoli, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Fister) Sittler. Marian graduated from Slatington High School in 1952. Marian was a member of Salem Belleman’s Church, Centre Twp. Marian loved her family very much, they were her pride and joy. She enjoyed baking, cooking, and taking care of her family in any way possible. Surviving along with her loving husband Oscar is a daughter, Brenda Eisenhower, wife of Robert Eisenhower of Penn Twp. Marian is predeceased by a son, Randy Miller who passed away February 13, 2015. Marian is survived by her grandchildren, Clint Eisenhower and wife Morgan, Scott Eisenhower and wife Vicki, Mark Eisenhower and wife Amanda, Lindsey Savo and husband Kevin, and Allison Russo and husband Jeremy. Also, she is survived by her great grandchildren, Astrid, Logan, Heidi, Julie, and Eoin Eisenhower, Carolyn, Jack, Emilline, and Douglas Russo, and Will Savo. Marian is predeceased by her siblings, Lawrence and Willard Sittler, Evelyn Stahley, and George and Mark Sittler. There are many surviving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Centre Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. at alz.org
