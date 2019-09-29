|
Marian M. (Bingaman) Hoster, 94, of Birdsboro, passed away on Monday,
September 23, 2019, at the Reading
Hospital, surrounded by loved ones.
Born March 4, 1925, in Reading, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Clarence and
Edna (Lord) Bingaman, of Plowville. Marian was the loving wife of the late Russell M. Hoster, who passed in 2015.
Marian passed away on what would have been their 72nd wedding anniversary.
Marian retired from Sears department stores and during retirement worked part time at London Fog. She was a huge Phillies fan and never missed an opportunity to watch her grandson and her great-grandsons play baseball.
Marian enjoyed socializing with everyone, however, nothing was more important to her than her family.
Surviving Marian is her son-in-law, John L. Mohr,
husband of the late Geraldine S. Mohr, Douglassville; 3 grandchildren: John R. Mohr, husband of Tiffany,
Douglassville, Dena M. Mohr, Douglassville, and Heather M. Foreman, wife of Kurt, Arlington, Texas. She is also
survived by 3 great-grandchildren: Brandon, Payton and Daulton Mohr.
She was predeceased by husband, Russell M. Hoster; daughter, Geraldine S. Mohr; brother, John Bingaman; and sisters, Geraldine Kline and Mary Hartraft.
A private gathering will be held for friends and family to celebrate Marian's life.
The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc. is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.