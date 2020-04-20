|
Marian J. Royer Marian J. Royer, 96, of Laureldale, PA passed away peacefully from natural causes on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Maidencreek Place in Reading, PA. She was the beloved wife of 43 years to the late Milton M. Royer, Sr. until his death in 1993. Born July 1, 1923 in Reading, PA she was the daughter of the late Anna (nee Kissinger) Bricker and the late Clair Bricker. Marian was a 1941 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and a 1944 graduate of the Reading Hospital School of Nursing. She was also a United States Navy Veteran who proudly, honorably, and faithfully served her country as a United States Naval Officer Nurse from 1947 to 1949. Marian was an animal lover and a longtime member of the Alsace Lutheran Church, and she will always be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She is survived by her children, Paul E. Royer, husband of Vicki, of Bernville, Peter D. Royer, of Bern Township, PA, Milton M. Royer, Jr., of Laureldale, and Betsy A. Undheim, wife of Charles, Jr., of Laureldale. Marian is also survived by her grandchildren, Crystal, Jarreth, Trevor, Jason, husband of Lindsay, and Brandon, her great-grandchildren, Mikael and Landon, and her sisters, Doris Fix, of Wyomissing, and Ruth DeStasio, of Kutztown. Marian was also preceded in death by her siblings, the late June Dobson, the late Greta Clemens, and the late Gary Bricker. Funeral Services will be held privately by her family. Memorial contributions in Marian’s name may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 and would be deeply appreciated by her family. Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020