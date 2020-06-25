Marian Jeannette Downs Waugh Marian Jeannette Downs Waugh, age 102, of Reading, passed away June 24, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. Her husband, Steve S. Waugh, died in 2006. They married on August 14, 1954, in Arlington, VA. Born on February 26, 1918, in Hancock, MD, she was the daughter of the late Reed McDonald and Marjorie Jeannette (Barnhart) Downs. She was a graduate of McKeesport High School in 1935 and completed General Business studies at Douglas Business College, McKeesport, PA in 1937. Marian was a U.S. Navy veteran serving 1943-1945 and 1951-1952, storekeeper first class; during WWII and the Korean Conflict. She was employed by the insurance firm Suter and Cooper Inc., Arlington, VA. Marian was a member of Advent Lutheran Church, West Lawn. She was a former resident of Greencastle, Franklin County, PA, from 1964-2004 and a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Greencastle, PA. She is survived by her son, Wesley R., husband of Diane Waugh, Sinking Spring and her granddaughter, Alexandra Elizabeth Waugh. Services will be Monday, June 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Burial will be at Warfordsburg Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 12941 Buck Valley Rd., Warfordsburg, PA. Friends may call Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.