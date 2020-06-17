Marian L. (Philips) Capkovic Marian L (Philips) Capkovic, 92, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, formerly of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, passed away May 19, 2020, at Shady Grove Hospital in Rockville, Maryland. She was the wife of Alfred J. Capkovic who preceded her in passing in 2008. Born in East Berlin, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Susan (Moul) Philips. She graduated from Temple University where she earned B.A. in Home Economic Instruction in 1949, and later received a Master’s in Guidance Counseling from Temple University. Marian was employed for 45 years in the Reading School District as a teacher at Reading High School and later as a guidance counselor at Southern Junior High School. She was also an avid vintage glassware collector/merchant and a member of Atonement Lutheran Church in Wyomissing, PA. She is survived by her son, Gary A. Capkovic, Wheaton MD; her brother-in-law Edward Capkovic; and two nieces, Nancy O’Brian and Mary Lou Kendus. Due to the coronavirus pandemic there will be no services. Burial was private in East Berlin Union Cemetery.



