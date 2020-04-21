|
Marian Mae (Degler) Fink Marian Mae (Degler) Fink, age 88, departed peacely April 19, 2020 at The Lutheran Home at Topton where she resided for the past 18 months. She formerly lived in Reading, PA with Jim Reber, her partner of 20 years, who preceded her in death June 2019. Born in Centre Township, daughter of the late Matthew L. and Josephine E. (Renninger) Degler. Marian survived by her four children: Errol Steffy & wife, Anna of Reading, PA; Connie (Steffy) Schaeffer, wife of Terry of Palmyra, NJ; Allen Fink & wife, Suzanne of Breinigsville, PA; and Yvonne (Fink) Makdesi, wife of Imad of Coplay, PA. Her Godly legacy includes six grandchildren: Brian, Lori, Amy, Jeremy, Christian and Krista along with 11 great grandchildren. Marian was preceded in death by her brother, Calvin M. Degler, husband of Arlene residing in Reading, PA. Also surviving, half-brother, Thomas Degler & wife, Beverly of Centerport, PA and step son, Kerry Fink & wife, Pat of Lenhartsville, PA. After retiring from farm life, she was employed by her son Errol, as a manager with Sugar & Spice at the local mall for 11 years. She then spent the next 4 years working for two sisters as a Home Health Aide. At last, she worked part-time as a Walmart greeter for 2 years. Enjoyed at home hobbies; crocheting, painting ceramics, flower gardening, baking and card playing. She loved to have fun by hosting parties with family and friends socializing and especially dancing to a variety of music at the Northmont Club, Reading where she was a member for many years. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 25th at 12 p.m., Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Road, Maidencreek Township. The service will be live-streamed by Stitzel Funeral Home, from a link under her obituary at stitzelfamilyfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association of Berks County, 237 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601 Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020