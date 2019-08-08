Home

Grace Evangelical Church
N 7th St
Akron, PA 17501
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace E.C. Church-Akron
101 N. 7th Street
Akron, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace E.C. Church-Akron
101 N. 7th Street
Akron, PA
Marian Martin

Marian Martin Obituary

Marian D. Martin, 91, of Ephrata,

formerly of Akron, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Ephrata Manor.

She was born in Mohnton to the late

Margaret Zerr and was the wife of the late Lynn R. Martin, who passed away in 2017.

She was a member of Grace EC Church, Akron, where she was a long serving member of the choir, a Sunday school teacher, a youth group leader and prayer meeting leader.

For most of her life, Marian was a homemaker. She

previously worked for Faerie Silk Mills and Tiny Tim

Dinette, both in Shillington. She was a volunteer at ECC Retirement Community, Myerstown, for 30 years, a

reading tutor at Akron Elementary and an Ephrata High School Band Aide.

She enjoyed entertaining and cooking for family and friends. She was known for her servant's heart and was a mentor for many, always cooking meals and helping those in their time of need.

Marian is survived and will be lovingly missed by two sons, Jeffrey L., husband of Dawn (Wenger) Martin, of

Ephrata, Bruce R. Martin, spouse of John Haney, of

Lancaster; a daughter, Susan D. Martin, of Akron; four grandchildren: Matthew, husband of Shanon Martin, Mark, husband of Katie Martin, Michelle, wife of Cesar Santiago, Shane, husband of Kylie Weaver; and eight

great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was

preceded in death by her beloved grandpuppy, Pebbles.

A viewing will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Grace E.C. Church-Akron, 101 N. 7th Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Leslie Cool officiating. Interment will be private in

Fairview Cemetery, Shillington.

The family would like to acknowledge and extend our heartfelt thanks to the loving and compassionate caregivers at Ephrata Manor, who for the past two years have made our mother feel at home and went the extra mile over these past two months. The family also appreciates the extra care and support received over the past weeks from the caregivers at Hospice and Community Care.

If desired, memorial contributions in Marian's memory may be made to Grace EC Church, Akron, P.O. Box 235,

Akron, PA 17501, or Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 8, 2019
