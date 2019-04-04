Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian (Standhardt) Miller.

Marian O. Miller, 95, of Frederick, widow of Herman C. Miller, passed away Monday morning, April 1, 2019, at the Pottstown Memorial Medical Center.

She was born on the farm in Gilbertsville to the late May (Oberholtzer) and Albert Standhardt.

She was employed at the Boyertown Casket Company in the touch-up and finishing department for over 20 years until her retirement.

Marian was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Boyertown and was a member of St. John's Golden Agers Group and a Sunday School Teacher for many years.

She was also a member of the Eastern Star in Boyertown and a Past Worthy Matron.

Marian is survived by her sons, Dennis C., husband of JoAnn Miller, of Boyertown, and Glenn H., husband of Maryann Miller, of Doylestown; a brother, Clarence Standhardt, of Frederick; grandchildren: Kristine N. Hauf, Joshua C. Miller, Paul J. Miller and Michael R. Miller; great-grandchildren: Everett Miller, Hagan Miller, Alexander Hauf, Nicholaus Hauf, Austen Miller and

Annabel Hauf.

Funeral services will be held at St. John's Evangelical

Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown, on

Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

Family and friends may call Monday at church from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m.

Interment will be in Hill Church Cemetery, Boyertown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marian's name to Frederick Living, 2849 Big Road, Route 73 P.O. Box 498, Frederick, PA 19435.

Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home Inc., 111 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown.

Online condolences may be made at

www.lwottfuneralhome.com.



