, Saint Mary Church, Reading, Pa., died at his residence in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was 89 years of age.

Born in Wolica, Lugowa, Poland, Father Paskowicz is the son of the late Marek Paskowicz and Katrzyna (Pieta) Paskowicz.

Father Paskowicz attended elementary and high school in Poland. He attended the Seminary in Tawnow, Poland. He was ordained to the Priesthood on May 9, 1954, by the Most Reverend Karol Pekala in the Diocese of Tarnow, Poland. His first Priestly Assignment was Parochial Vicar, Luzna, Poland, followed by Parochial Vicar, Olpiny, Poland.

Father Paskowicz entered the Diocese of Allentown on April 7, 1962. His first Pastoral Assignment was Parochial Vicar pro tempore, Saint Stanislaus, Summit Hill; Parochial Vicar pro tempore, Saint Casimir, Shenandoah; Parochial Vicar, Saint Mary, Reading; followed by administrator, then Pastor, Saint Mary, Reading, from 1971 to 1984.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Father Paskowicz will be celebrated at Saint Mary Church, 248 S. 12th St., Reading, on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., by His Excellency, The Most Revered Alfred A. Schlert, D.D., J.C.L, Bishop of Allentown. Calling hours will be 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m., before the Mass.

Main Concelebrants will be Reverend Monsignor David L. James, Vicar General; Reverend Adam C. Sedar, Secretary for Clergy; and Reverend Leo S. Stajkowski, Pastor Emeritus, Saint Mary Church, Reading.

Interment will take place in Saint Mary Cemetery, Reading.

The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.

May God grant him the joys of Eternal Life.



