Marian A. Phillips, 87, formerly of Hamburg, passed away, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the beloved wife of Paul R. Phillips who died April 13, 2012. They were married for 56 years. Born Sept. 18, 1932, in Mohrsville, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Sallie (Naftzinger) Rentschler. Marian was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, who was a caregiver for many members of her family. Marian was kind and compassionate and her family meant the world to her. She is survived by two daughters: Carol A., wife of Larry Miller, Windsor Twp.; and Linda L. Slaby, Phelps, NY. Four grandchildren: Eric, husband of Ginelle Miller, Brook and Ashley Slaby, and Tiffany Miller; and two great grandchildren: Aedin and Asceniah. Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Burkey and Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020