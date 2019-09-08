Home

Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-0200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
30 Liberty Street
Shillington, PA
Marian (McGinithen) Reinoehl Obituary

Marian Ardell (McGinithen) Reinoehl, age 89, of Shillington entered eternal life on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

She was born in Reading to the late Blair McGinithen and Thelma Mae Wummer on December 25, 1929. Marian was a graduate of Albright

College, Class of 1951, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree. She was employed by the State of Pennsylvania as a welfare caseworker for 25 years and retired on

December 9, 1990.

In addition to her parents, Marian was greeted in heaven by her ex-husband, Richard L. Reinoehl; and her sister, Dawn C. Hoover-Thomas.

Marian's spirit is carried on by her two sons, Rick G. Reinoehl and his wife, Robin, of Cupertino, Calif.; Steve S. Reinoehl and his wife, Merlyn, of Wyomissing; and by her daughter, Laurie L. Reinoehl, of Lenhartsville; her only granddaughter, Amanda Rene Reinoehl; and sister, Evelyn Laugel.

Marian enjoyed cooking, was an avid reader and

possessed a deep devotion to her faith. She was an active member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in

Shillington, for almost 60 years and was the head of the prayer circle there. She volunteered for the Berks County Meals on Wheels program. In her free time, Marian

enjoyed sewing, playing cards, completing crossword

puzzles and visiting and traveling with Rick and Robin. She loved music, especially the symphony, Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart and Elton John; and amusingly, her eyes sparkled at a well-played guitar riff! Above everything else Marian treasured time with her loving family.

A woman of utmost integrity, Marian's purpose in life was achieved in her devotion to her family, especially to her children and her granddaughter. Her family, all of whom loved her dearly, will never forget her enveloping hugs, love of dogs, strength, candor, wit, positivity, beauty, goodwill and her unwavering love for them.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Marian's life on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 30 Liberty Street,

Shillington, PA 19607, with fellowship and refreshments following the service.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may also be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Reinoehl family.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019
