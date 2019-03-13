Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian (Kline) Wise.

Marian K. Wise, 90, of Womelsdorf, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Phoebe Berks, Wernersville. She was the wife of Richard D. Wise, who died February 26, 1989.

Born in Heidelberg Twp., on August 20, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Ira D. and Beulah E. (Himmelreich) Kline.

A 1946 graduate of Robesonia High School, Marian was a member of St. John's "Hain's" UCC, Wernersville. She was employed as a supervisor at Voguewear, Womelsdorf, for 40 years. She also worked at Ocello, Richland, for five years, retiring in 1991. She enjoyed hosting family dinners, baking, cooking and crocheting.

Marian is survived by a niece, Debra, wife of David Brubaker, of Womelsdorf; great-niece, Emily Huie, of Myerstown; great-nephew, Joshua, husband of Meghan Brubaker, of Whitehall; great-great-niece, Myla Huie; and great-great-nephews, Avery and Arden Huie.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy K. Muth; and a brother, Eugene M. "Chet" Kline.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10 a.m.

Interment will be at Millcreek Memorial Cemetery,

Newmanstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's "Hain's" UCC, 591 N. Church Rd., Wernersville, PA 19565. GroseFH.com



