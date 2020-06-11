Marian E. (Shearer) Withers, 93, of Muhlenberg Township, joined the angel choir June 10, 2020. She was born in Reading on August 31, 1926 to the late William J. and Lizzie M. (Steeley) Shearer. Marian was the wife of the late Howard P. Withers, Sr. with whom she shared 63 years of marriage at his time of passing on June 8, 2010. Marian was a 1944 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. While in high school, Marian was a basketball cheerleader and having a beautiful singing voice she also was a choir member for 3 years. She was known throughout the school for making her own clothing and being a skilled seamstress. She attended the Reading Business Institute for Stenography. Marian worked at Pomeroy's in the Women's Sportswear Dept. for 8 years before working as a Cafeteria Manager for the former Riverview Park Elementary School in the Muhlenberg School District for 23 1/2 years before her retirement. Marian was a member of Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, Tuckerton. She was an avid reader and loved to travel. She also enjoyed meeting with her friends weekly at their favorite local breakfast spots: Plaza Dairyland and Crossroads. As noted, Marian loved sewing and as an accomplished seamstress she had a side gig making, altering or repairing dresses, outfits, jackets, slacks, etc. for many friends, relatives, acquaintances and her children and grandchildren. Marian was a very loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and always had a bright smile and laughter to offer to all. Throughout her life she enjoyed singing and melodically humming hymns, carols, and country music daily. Marian loved cats and not only provided a loving home to several over the years, she also contributed to the ASPCA. Marian is survived by two sons, Kenneth E. Withers, husband of Janet L. (Beard) of Blandon and Howard P. Withers, Jr., husband of Catherine J., of Breinigsville, and by her two granddaughters, Karyn E., wife of Shawn Morrison, and Mariellen L. Withers. Marian was predeceased by her sister, Ethel M. Tonkin, and her infant daughter, Eileen L. Withers. The family would like to thank the caregivers, therapists and other staff of Keystone Villa Fleetwood and AseraCare for the exceptional care they gave to Marian during her stay. A Viewing will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, 4914 Kutztown Road, Temple, Pennsylvania. A graveside service will follow at the Laureldale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marian's name may be made to Good Shepherd UCC, 170 Tuckerton Rd, Reading, PA 19605 or the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.