Marie Elizabeth Bamberger, 36, of Womelsdorf, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019.

She was the wife of Steven A. Bamberger.

Born April 19, 1982, in West Reading, she was a daughter of Richard W. Hill Jr., Schnecksville, and the late Linda A. (nee' Haubrich) Hill.

In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by her children, Ryan James Bamberger and John Thomas Bamberger; and by her brother, Richard W. Hill III.

"My Marie CHERISHED her family and friends. When I was going through a tough time her advice was always the same…She would say 'Turn to God and He will give you the help you need, and you will get through it.' I am sure she would say these exact same words to you now and in a roundabout way she is. Two of her favorite Bible verses were Romans 8:31, 'What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us who is against us?' She also loved John 3:16, 'For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.'" - written by her eternally grateful husband.

Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the Myerstown Baptist Church, 59 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067, with Pastor Jim Bitner, officiating. A time of fellowship and refreshment will follow the service.

The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, is assisting the family. For online condolences please visit www.mullfh.com.



