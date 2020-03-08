|
|
Marie E. Bashore, 100, formerly of Womelsdorf, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mifflin Court. Marie, a daughter of the late Webster and Lillie K. (Lutz) Bashore, was born in Womelsdorf. She is survived by many cousins and close friends. She was a 1937 graduate of Womelsdorf High School and retired in 1985 from Vogue Wear Inc. after 47 years. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date in Christ Little Tulpehocken Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3707 Conrad Weiser Parkway, Womelsdorf, PA 19567. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020