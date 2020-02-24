|
Marie L. (Gift) Bower, 80, of Kutztown, and formerly of Fleetwood, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, in her residence at Saucony Meadows. She was the widow of William C. Bower, who died on July 22, 1999. Born in Reading, Pa., Marie was a daughter of the late Charles and Candace (Noll) Gift. She was a member of Christ (Mertz) Lutheran Church, Dryville. Marie was a Homemaker for most of her life, staying at home to raise her family. After her children were grown, she worked at the former Wenton Shoe Factory in Kutztown, Evans Retirement Home in Fleetwood and Burger King in Maxatawny Township. She was a member of the Kutztown and Lyons Fire Companies’ Ladies Auxiliary. Marie enjoyed puzzles, playing games, including flinch, going on bus trips and on occasion, traveling. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Marie is survived by her four children: Artena M. (Bower) Unger, Breinigsville; Marcy E. (Bower), wife of Kevin C. Moyer, Fleetwood; Tonya L. (Bower) Ludy, Fleetwood; and Wes W., husband of Julie A. (Doran) Bower, Perkasie; 13 grandchildren: Leona, Hillary, Cecilia, Sharayah, Seth, Chase, Nicholas, Jeffrey, Jenna, Novalee, Lewis, Cynthia and Wesley; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way. In addition to her husband and parents, Marie was predeceased by two sisters, Jean Becker and Mary Gift; and a brother, Charles Gift. A funeral service to celebrate Marie’s Life will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., in Christ (Mertz) Lutheran Church, 16 Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood (Dryville), with Reverend Cheryl F. Meinschein officiating. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Dryville. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 25 East Weis Street, Topton, PA, and again on Friday morning, from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., in the church. In honor of Marie’s love for flowers, the family requests flowers be sent as a final tribute. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020