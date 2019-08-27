|
Marie C. (Dell) Ciotti, 92, passed away peacefully August 25, 2019, at the Lutheran Home at Topton, surrounded by her loving family.
Her husband, Galdino J. Ciotti, passed away May 14, 1992.
Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late C.
Raymond Dell and Cecilia (Buser) Dell. Marie was a
graduate of Reading Central Catholic.
She enjoyed traveling, dancing and playing bingo, but what she cherished most was her family.
Marie is survived by her brother, Francis Dell of Oxnard, Calif.; six children: Carol C. (Paul) Lawlor, Pawleys Island, S.C.; Joseph A. Ciotti (Kathryn Baker), Suwanee, Ga.;
Rosemary Ciotti (Dennis Miller), Arlington, Va.; Michael B. Ciotti (Eileen), Waxhaw, N.C.; Anthony L. Ciotti, West New York City, N.J.; and Lisa M. Ciotti (Tom Twardowski),
Lower Heidelberg Twp.; thirteen grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two children, Maria C. Seaman and Patrick G. Ciotti; and six siblings: Edward, Bernard, Catherine, Raymond, Thomas and Joseph.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Holy Guardian Angels
Roman Catholic Church, 3121 Kutztown Rd., Hyde Park, with entombment to follow at Gethsemane Mausoleum. A visitation will be held Wednesday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Holy Guardian Angels Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the
Lutheran Home at Topton Benevolent Care Fund, 1 S. Home Avenue, Topton, PA, 19562. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.