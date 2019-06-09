Marie (Tobias) Fox

Service Information
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA
19601
(610)-372-4160
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Epler's UCC
1151 West Leesport Rd.
Leesport, PA
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Epler's UCC
1151 West Leesport Rd.
Leesport, PA
Obituary
Marie R. Fox, 97, of Bern Township, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at Epler's UCC, 1151 West Leesport Rd., Leesport, PA 19533 (Bern Township), on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., with viewing prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to Epler's Church.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., in Reading's Centre Park Historic District, 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 9, 2019
