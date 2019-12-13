|
Marie C. (Wagner) Franks, 92, formerly of Bern Township, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away Wednesday, December 11, in Maidencreek Place, Maidencreek Township. She was married for 65 loving years to the late Irvin H. Franks, who passed away May 29, 2012. Born in Hamlin, Lebanon County, she was the daughter of the late Forrest Wagner and Gertrude (Meyer) Wagner. She was a member of Epler’s United Church of Christ in Bern Twp. She was formerly employed by Diener’s Knitting Mill in Leesport, Berks Career and Technology Center, West, and Ontelaunee Orchards. She was the PA State Women’s Archery Champion and enjoyed her summer home in Sherwood Forest, Delaware. She enjoyed fishing with her late husband, Irvin, cooking,\ and crocheting. Surviving are three children: Allen I. Franks and wife, Mary Franks, of Mohnton; June L. Gilmer, of Leesport; and Bradley W. Franks and wife, Michele Franks, of Robesonia. There are four grandchildren: Beth Martin, Corey Gilmer, and Clint and Blake Franks. Also, three step-grandchildren: Jennifer Tschirky, Adrienne Krass and Robert Neff. There are 15 great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. She is survived by a brother, Forrest Wagner, of Robesonia. She is predeceased by siblings: Carrie Moyer, Anna Hoffert, Eleanor Miller, Cora Moyer, Roy Wagner and Dora Marks. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, at 11:00 a.m., in the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N Main St., Bernville, with Pastor Gary Rarick officiating. A viewing will be held on Wednesday morning, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Epler’s Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Epler’s UCC, 1151 West Leesport Rd., Leesport, PA 19533. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019