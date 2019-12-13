Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA 19506
610-488-1611
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA 19506
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA 19506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Franks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Franks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Franks Obituary
Marie C. (Wagner) Franks, 92, formerly of Bern Township, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away Wednesday, December 11, in Maidencreek Place, Maidencreek Township. She was married for 65 loving years to the late Irvin H. Franks, who passed away May 29, 2012. Born in Hamlin, Lebanon County, she was the daughter of the late Forrest Wagner and Gertrude (Meyer) Wagner. She was a member of Epler’s United Church of Christ in Bern Twp. She was formerly employed by Diener’s Knitting Mill in Leesport, Berks Career and Technology Center, West, and Ontelaunee Orchards. She was the PA State Women’s Archery Champion and enjoyed her summer home in Sherwood Forest, Delaware. She enjoyed fishing with her late husband, Irvin, cooking,\ and crocheting. Surviving are three children: Allen I. Franks and wife, Mary Franks, of Mohnton; June L. Gilmer, of Leesport; and Bradley W. Franks and wife, Michele Franks, of Robesonia. There are four grandchildren: Beth Martin, Corey Gilmer, and Clint and Blake Franks. Also, three step-grandchildren: Jennifer Tschirky, Adrienne Krass and Robert Neff. There are 15 great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. She is survived by a brother, Forrest Wagner, of Robesonia. She is predeceased by siblings: Carrie Moyer, Anna Hoffert, Eleanor Miller, Cora Moyer, Roy Wagner and Dora Marks. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, at 11:00 a.m., in the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N Main St., Bernville, with Pastor Gary Rarick officiating. A viewing will be held on Wednesday morning, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Epler’s Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Epler’s UCC, 1151 West Leesport Rd., Leesport, PA 19533. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -