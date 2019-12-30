Home

Marie E. (Kunkel) Garrett, 81, formerly of Krumsville, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Maidencreek Place, Maidencreek Township. She was the widow of Kenneith W. Garrett, who died November 7, 2015. Her first husband, Richard D. Rutherford, died February 23, 1971. Born in Greenwich Township, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence H. and Leona M. (Bennicoff) Kunkel. Marie was a member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church, (Grimville) Kutztown, where she sang in the church choir and was a Sunday school teacher. She was a past president and member of Kutztown Lioness Club. Marie enjoyed sewing, quilting, traveling and golf. Most importantly, Marie enjoyed spending time with her family. SURVIVORS: Marie is survived by three sons: Rickie L., husband of Linda K. (Miller) Rutherford, Lenhartsville; Bruce D., husband of Heidi L. (Kunkel) Rutherford, Blandon; and Kerry P., husband of Tori L. (Fink) Rutherford, Bethlehem. There are three stepchildren: Mark A., husband of Carolyn S. (Starr) Garrett, Kutztown; daughters, Jane G. (Garrett), wife of Dean T. Kniss, Kempton; Kathryn L. Garrett, wife of Robert A. Ham, Pittsburgh. Other survivors include twelve grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. There is a sister, Elaine K. (Kunkel), wife of Melvin Schumaker, Orwigsburg; and a brother, Karl L., husband of Louise G. (Heffner) Kunkel, Kempton. In addition to her spouses and parents, Marie was predeceased by siblings, Dorothea J. (Kunkel) Boyer; and Kenneth K. Kunkel. SERVICES: A memorial service to celebrate Marie’s life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., from Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 1343 Long Lane Road, Kutztown, with Vicar Jeremiah T. Heydt, officiating. Inurnment in New Bethel Zion Cemetery, Kutztown. Relatives and friends may call Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., in the church. CONTRIBUTIONS: The family requests contributions be made to Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 1343 Long Lane Road, Kutztown, PA 19530. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
