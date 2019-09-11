|
Marie Grace Zeimer, 88, formerly of Spring Township, passed away peacefully, September 10, 2019, at Tower Health-Reading Hospital, West Reading.
She was the widow of Thomas Paul Zeimer, to whom she was married for 60 years. Born July 2, 1931, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Rocco Vincent and Madeline (Pissarro) Clemente. Grace was employed as a glass and burglary clerk with American Casualty Insurance Company for eight years. She was a member of Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, West Reading.
Surviving are her two sons, Thomas P. Jr., husband of Linda K. (Finogle) Zeimer, of Spring Township; and John R., husband of Judith I. (Barstow) Zeimer, of Gladehill, Va.
Grace loved family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A soloist for many years, she sang in a various churches and sang for many weddings over the years.
In addition, she is survived by her four grandchildren: Melissa Zeimer, Laura Zeimer, Thomas Zeimer III and Derrike Zeimer; and her six great-grandchildren: Juliette, Luis, Ben, Kaeleigh, Caiden and Emma. Also surviving is her sister, Gloria A. Klusewitz, of Spring Township.
Grace was predeceased by her daughter, Pamela Lynn Marie Zeimer, who died in 1963; and by 12 siblings: Virginia Scarpignato, Clara Castellano, Victoria Civita, Lena Clemente, Anthony Clemente, Michael Clemente, Mary "Marie" Hobwood, John Clemente, Lucia "Lucy" Klusewitz, Helen Stricker, Angeline Zieber, Rosemarie Intelisano.
Services will be held Friday, September 13th at 10:00 a.m., at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 9-10:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township.
