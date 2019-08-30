|
|
Marie J. Hafer, 69, of Wernersville, passed away on August 28, 2019, at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center.
Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Jane M. (Heister) Hafer.
Marie was employed as an Administrative Assistant for IBM for 24 years. She was last employed as a receptionist for Penn Ankle and Foot Care. Marie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her love of trivia games and camping with the Jay Gee Travelers.
She is survived by her brothers, Patrick A. Hafer,
husband of Dorothy J., of Spring Twp., and Danny A. Hafer, husband of Diane L., of Elizabethtown, Ky.; sister, Kay M. Greusel, wife of Keith R., of Stevens; eight nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, 2810 St. Albans Dr., Sinking Spring, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The family will
receive friends and relatives at church from 9:00 a.m.- 9:45 a.m.. The interment will follow the Mass at Pleasant View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the
Cocalico Leo Club, 5 K for Johnie K, 800 S. 4th Street,
Denver, PA, 17517.
Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring is in charge of
arrangements; online condolences may be made at
www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 30, 2019