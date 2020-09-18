Marie Jean-Pierre

Marie Nellie Jean-Pierre, 103, of West Lawn, passed away Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 7:49 pm in her residence. Born in Haiti, she was the daughter of the late Jean Baptiste and Julie Saint Hilare. She was a businesswomen most of her life and was a member of Jacobs Well Church. Mrs. Jean-Pierre is survived by her children Myrtha Mirville, wife of Joseph A. Mirville of Florida; Camille Felix, husband of Roselaine Felix of Wernersville; Nicholas Saget, husband of Claude Saget with whom she last resided; Marie Carme Charleus, wife of Jean Eddy Chaleus of New York; Teluis Jean-Pierre of New York and many grandchildren, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings Victoire Jean-Pierre, Marcia Jean-Pierre, Andre Jean-Pierre and Castor Jean-Pierre. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring Friday, September 25, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com