1/1
Marie Jean-Pierre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Nellie Jean-Pierre, 103, of West Lawn, passed away Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 7:49 pm in her residence. Born in Haiti, she was the daughter of the late Jean Baptiste and Julie Saint Hilare. She was a businesswomen most of her life and was a member of Jacobs Well Church. Mrs. Jean-Pierre is survived by her children Myrtha Mirville, wife of Joseph A. Mirville of Florida; Camille Felix, husband of Roselaine Felix of Wernersville; Nicholas Saget, husband of Claude Saget with whom she last resided; Marie Carme Charleus, wife of Jean Eddy Chaleus of New York; Teluis Jean-Pierre of New York and many grandchildren, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings Victoire Jean-Pierre, Marcia Jean-Pierre, Andre Jean-Pierre and Castor Jean-Pierre. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring Friday, September 25, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved